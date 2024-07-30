The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) has postponed the exam city allotment date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate ( NEET PG 2024 ). Eligible candidates will be able to download the exam city slip from the official website nbe.edu.in from July 31 onwards.

The NEET PG exam will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts. The admit cards will be released on August 8, 2024.

The exam city slip will only indicate the name of the city in which the test centres will be located. The Admit cards will indicate detailed information about the test centre, including the address.

“Pursuant to the receipt of preferred test city choices, the test city allocated to candidates by NBEMS shall now be communicated to all concerned candidates through email on 31st July 2024 at their registered email IDs,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET PG exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam would be granted admissions in more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses on the basis of NEET PG score.