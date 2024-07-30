RPSC FSO result 2022 announced; download final answer key here
Candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) (Medical And Health Services Deptt.) Comp. Exam - 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RPSC FSO examination was conducted on June 27 in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies for Food Safety Officer.
Steps to download RPSC FSO 2022 result
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the FSO 2022 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to FSO 2022 result.
Direct link to FSO 2022 final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.