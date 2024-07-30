Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) (Medical And Health Services Deptt.) Comp. Exam - 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The RPSC FSO examination was conducted on June 27 in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies for Food Safety Officer .

Steps to download RPSC FSO 2022 result

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FSO 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FSO 2022 result.

Direct link to FSO 2022 final answer key.