The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education, will soon conclude the online registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test July 2024 ( AP TET July 2024 ). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website aptet.apcfss.in till, Saturday, August 3.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from October 3 to 20 in two sessions — 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates can download their hall tickets from September 22, 2024.

The provisional answer key will be released on October 4. The results will be announced on November 2, 2024.

Direct link to revised AT TET July 2024 schedule.

Candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin thoroughly for the exam pattern, exam syllabus, required documentation, reservations/relaxations, and other information before applying for the exam:

Direct link to AP TET July 2024 Information Bulletin.

Examination Fee

The online application fee for each paper i.e. Paper-I A, Paper-I B, Paper-II A, and Paper-II B is Rs 750, separately.

Steps to apply for AP TET July 2024

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Fee Payment’ link Complete Step 1 registration, Select Paper, pay the fee and login Fill out the form, upload documents, and submit Download a copy of the form Take a printout for future reference