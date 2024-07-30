The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test ( BSSTET 2023 ) today, July 30. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website results.biharboardonline.com .

The exams were conducted on February 23 and 24. This recruitment initiative aims to fill 7,279 vacancies for Special School Teachers in Bihar, reports ToI.

Steps to download BSSTET 2023 result

Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com On the homepage, click on the BSSTET 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download BSSTET result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.