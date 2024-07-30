BSSTET result 2023 announced; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET 2023) today, July 30. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website results.biharboardonline.com.
The exams were conducted on February 23 and 24. This recruitment initiative aims to fill 7,279 vacancies for Special School Teachers in Bihar, reports ToI.
Steps to download BSSTET 2023 result
Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com
On the homepage, click on the BSSTET 2023 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download BSSTET result 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.