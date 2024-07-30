The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Director - Economics and Statistics (E&S) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in .

The written examination (descriptive type) will be conducted from August 6 to 21 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 89 Assistant Director posts (E&S) in the Planning, Development and Monitoring departments of the JKPSC.

Steps to download Assistant Director admit card 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Director admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

