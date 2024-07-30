The The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024 today, July 30. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview/ personality test round. The ESE Main exam was conducted on June 23, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.

“In accordance with the Rules of Engineering Services Examination, 2024, all these candidates are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in in due course,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ESE Mains result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Engineering Services (Mains) Examination, 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ESE Mains result 2024.