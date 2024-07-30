Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024 (CMSE 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The CMS exam 2024 was conducted on July 14, 2024. The UPSC CMS exam 2024 is being held to recruit 827 medical officers in different government departments.

“On the basis of the result of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024 held on 14th July, 2024, the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Interview/Personality Test,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CMSE result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CMSE result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CMSE result 2024.

Selection Scheme

The UPSC CMS 2024 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.