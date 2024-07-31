The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar ( CSBC ) has released the admit card for the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 (August 7 exam) today, July 31. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in .

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 7 to 28 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The candidates are required to report to their respective centres at 9.30 AM on the day of the examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts.

Direct link to the exam schedule 2024.

Here’s the CSBC notice.

Steps to download Bihar Police Constable admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar Police Constable admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Bihar Police Constable admit card 2024.

Exam and Admit Card Schedule Exam Date Admit Card Download date Exam Time August 7, 2024 July 31, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM August 11, 2024 August 4, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM August 18, 2024 August 11, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM August 21, 2024 August 14, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM August 25, 2024 August 18, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM August 28, 2024 August 21, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM

Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise of a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Applicants need to score a minimum of 30 marks to pass the written test. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the PET, however one must pass the written test to qualify for the Physical Test.