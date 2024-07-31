APSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 159 Lecturer posts in D.I.E.T.s till August 28
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in till August 28, 2024.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has commenced the online application process for the post of Lecturer in DIETs under the Department of School Education. The last date for payment of fees is August 30, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 158 Lecturer posts in D.I.E.T.s under Department of School Education.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.
Educational qualification: Masters Degree in relevant field with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade from any recognized University. More details in the notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee
|Processing Fee
|Taxable amount on processing fee
|Total Amount
|General
|Rs 250
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 297.20
|SC/ST/OBC/MOBC
|Rs 150
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 197.20
|BPL
|Nil
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 47.20
|PwBD
|Nil
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 47.20
Steps to apply for APSC recruitment 2024
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
Click on “Posts of Lecturer in D.I.E.T.s under the Directorate of SCERT, Assam”
Register yourself and proceed with the application
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
