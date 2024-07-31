The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has commenced the online application process for the post of Lecturer in DIETs under the Department of School Education. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in till August 28, 2024. The last date for payment of fees is August 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 158 Lecturer posts in D.I.E.T.s under Department of School Education.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Masters Degree in relevant field with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade from any recognized University. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Processing Fee Taxable amount on processing fee Total Amount General Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20 SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20 BPL Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20 PwBD Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20 Note: Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances

Steps to apply for APSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on “Posts of Lecturer in D.I.E.T.s under the Directorate of SCERT, Assam” Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for APSC Lecturer recruitment 2024.