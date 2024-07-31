GSSSB Forest Guard result 2024 declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
The Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board, Gandhinagar has released the results of the Forest Guard post, Class-III under Advt. No. FOREST/202223/1. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
A total of 6588 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Fitness Test. The exam was conducted in February. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 823 posts.
Steps to download Forest Guard result 2024
- Visit the official website gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Forest Guard result 2024 link
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Forest Guard result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.