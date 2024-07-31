The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB ) has released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 or WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission from July 31 to August 3, 2024. Seat withdrawal against round 2 can also be done from July 31 to August 3.

Registration for Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling will commence on August 5 and conclude on August 7, 2024. The Mop-Up round seat allotment result will be declared on August 9, 2024.

Direct link to WBJEE Counselling 2024 schedule.

Steps to download WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee/ On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result link Key in your login details and submit Check the seat allotment result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result.