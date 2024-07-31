WBJEE Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment result out at wbjeeb.nic.in, details here
Candidates can check and download the seta allotment result from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee/.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 or WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission from July 31 to August 3, 2024. Seat withdrawal against round 2 can also be done from July 31 to August 3.
Registration for Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling will commence on August 5 and conclude on August 7, 2024. The Mop-Up round seat allotment result will be declared on August 9, 2024.
Direct link to WBJEE Counselling 2024 schedule.
Steps to download WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result
Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee/
On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check the seat allotment result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.