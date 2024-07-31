The Delhi High Court has announced the results for the Senior Personal Assistant exam 2024 today, July 31. Eligible candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website nta.ac.in or delhihighcourt.nic.in .

The Stage IV interviews were conducted for candidates who appeared for document verification process on June 23, 2024. The interviews were held on July 12 and 20, 2024 at the Delhi High Court. The Stage III exam was conducted on May 12, 2024.

Steps to download SPA results 2024

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Senior Personal Assistant results The result document will appear on screen Scroll to check the document for your name and final result Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SPA Stage IV results.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.