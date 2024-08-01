IBPS CRP PO/ MT XIV notification out; apply now for 4455 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ibps.in till August 21, 2024.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has stared the online application process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ibps.in till August 21, 2024.
The Pre-Examination Training (PET) will be held in September 2024. The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in October 2024. The Prelims results are scheduled to be declared in October/ November 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4455 vacancies. Applicants can check the examination details, vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the PO/ MT notification 2024.
Application Fee
The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other categories.
Steps to apply for IBPS CRP PO/ MT XIV posts 2024
Visit the official website ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV application link
Register on the ibps portal and proceed
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CRP PO/ MT XIV posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.