The Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC ) has postponed the online application deadline for various Group - C posts under Advt Number 07/2024 and Advt No 10/2024 till August 2, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hssc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3134 posts in various Departments/Board/Corporation etc. in Group 6.

“This is for the information of the candidates that Commission has decided to extend the closing date for online application portal till 02.08.2024 (till 5:00 PM). All candidates who have not filled their application form may do the same till 02.08.2024 (till 5:00 PM),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Group - C Commerce posts - 1296 vacancies

Group - C Steno posts - 1838 vacancies

Interested candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, application details, age limit, reservations/relaxations, job profile and other details in the official notification linked below:

Direct link to Advt No 07/2024 - Commerce.

Direct link to Advt No 10/2024 - Steno.

Steps to apply for HSSC Group-C posts

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to apply for Advt No 07/2024 or Advt No 10/2024 Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HSSC recruitment Commerce Group.

Direct link to apply for HSSC recruitment Steno Group.