HSSC Group C registration deadline today; apply now for 3000+ posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hssc.gov.in till August 2, 2024.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the online application window for various Group - C posts under Advt Number 07/2024 and Advt No 10/2024 today, August 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hssc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3134 posts in various Departments/Board/Corporation etc. in Group 6.
“This is for the information of the candidates that Commission has decided to extend the closing date for online application portal till 02.08.2024 (till 5:00 PM). All candidates who have not filled their application form may do the same till 02.08.2024 (till 5:00 PM),” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Vacancy Details
Group - C Commerce posts - 1296 vacancies
Group - C Steno posts - 1838 vacancies
Interested candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, application details, age limit, reservations/relaxations, job profile and other details in the official notification linked below:
Direct link to Advt No 07/2024 - Commerce.
Direct link to Advt No 10/2024 - Steno.
Steps to apply for HSSC Group-C posts
Visit the official website hssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link to apply for Advt No 07/2024 or Advt No 10/2024
Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application
Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for HSSC recruitment Commerce Group.
Direct link to apply for HSSC recruitment Steno Group.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.