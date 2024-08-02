The National Thermal Power Corporation ( NTPC ) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Officer (Environment Management) posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website careers.ntpc.co.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

“Online selection test for the post of Assistant Officer (Environment Management), EO grade will be held on 11.08.2024 (Advt. No. 10/24). Admit Cards are available here,” reads the notification.

Steps to download AO admit card 2024

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Officer admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AO admit card 2024.