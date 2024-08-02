The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) will soon release the admit card for the written examination of Head Constable (RT, Telecom, Driver) and Constable Driver Examination-2020. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in .

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 18, 2024.

“Any issues/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 4.00 PM of 10/08/2024. No representations will be entertained thereafter,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit cards 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the HC, Constable Driver admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.