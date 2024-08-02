The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors (College Cadre) in various subjects in Higher Education Department, Haryana under Advt. No. 42 to 67 of 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in from August 7 to 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2424 posts. Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The male applicants from unreserved, OBC category and the male candidates of all other states are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Female candidates from unreserved category, female candidates of all other States, male/ female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.