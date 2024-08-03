The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will soon release the admit card for the Block Horticulture Officer (BHO) post in the Horticulture Directorate under the Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from August 5 onwards.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 12 and 13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BHO admit card 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the BHO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference