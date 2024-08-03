The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has commenced the registration process for the Jharkhand Field Worker Competitive Exam (JFWCE) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in till August 31, 2024. The last date to make changes to the form is September 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 510 Field Worker posts in the Commission. The exam date will be announced on the Commission’s website in due course of time.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must have completed Class 10/Metric examination to qualify for the posts. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates from Jharkhand are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Steps to apply for JSSC JFWCE

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’ Click on the registration link for JFWCE 2024 Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JFWCE 2024.