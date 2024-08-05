The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has announced the results of the Assistant Training Officer Exam 2024 (ATO 2024). Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in .

A total of 688 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written examination scheduled for September 2, 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 ATO posts.

Steps to download ATO Prelims result 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO Prelims result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the CGL Main 2023 exam schedule. The exam will be conducted on August 12 in one sitting at Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack. The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in on August 7, 2024.

A total of 2763 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.