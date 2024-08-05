Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the final answer keys for the posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian and Sports Officer Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on June 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 129 Sports Officer posts, 255 Librarian posts, and 800+ Assistant Professor posts.

Steps to download SO, Librarian, AP final answer key 2022

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP, SO, Librarian final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Sports Officer/ Librarian 2022 final answer key.

Direct link to Assistant Professor 2022 final answer key.