The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 10th compartment exam 2024. Students can check and download their results from the official website cbse.gov.in .

The CBSE Class 10th exams were conducted from July 15 to 22, 2024.

Steps to download 10th compartment result 2024

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Class 10th supplementary result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th compartment result 2024.

The board has also released the Class 12th compartment exam 2024. The Class 12th exam was held on July 15, 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Direct link to Class 12th compartment result 2024.