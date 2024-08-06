Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur ( RSMSSB ) has released the admit card release date for the Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade II Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from August 8 (6.00 PM).

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 11 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4197 vacancies, of which 584 vacancies are for the Clerk Grade I post, 61 for Clerk Grade II, and 3552 for Junior Assistant posts.

Steps to download Clerk Grade II/JA admit card 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the Clerk Grade II/ Junior Assistant admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference