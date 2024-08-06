Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D] under Advt. No. 34/2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 9, 2024. The exam was conducted on August 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 posts.

Steps to download Asst Engineer answer key 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AE answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to AE Paper I answer key 2024.

Direct link to AE Paper II answer key 2024.

Direct link to AE answer key objection window 2024.