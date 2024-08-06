The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key of the National Common Entrance Test 2024 ( NCET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in .

The NCET exam 2024 was conducted on July 10.

The NCET 2024 is conducted for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2024-25. It covers a total of 66 subjects comprising of 38 languages, 26 Domain subjects, one General Test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate is required to take a total of 7 subjects, including 2 languages, 3 domain subjects, 1 General Test, and 1 Teaching Aptitude Test.

Steps to download NCET final answer key 2024

Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NCET 2024 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

