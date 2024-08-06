Indian Post has opened the application correction window for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) July 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till August 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles. The registration window opened on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024.

Steps to make changes to GDS posts 2024

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Go to the “Apply Online—Edit Application” tab Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GDS edit window 2024.