The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has commenced the registrations for the State Services Mains Exam 2024 today, August 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the Main exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till September 5, 2024.

The application correction window will open from August 9 to September 7. SSE Mains 2024 will be conducted from October 21 to 26. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to all other categories.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SSE Mains 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Click on the SSE Mains 2023 application link Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SSE Main 2023 exam.