MPPSC SSE Mains 2023 application window opens; here’s how to apply
Candidates can apply for the posts at mppsc.mp.gov.in till September 5, 2024.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has commenced the registrations for the State Services Mains Exam 2024 today, August 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the Main exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till September 5, 2024.
The application correction window will open from August 9 to September 7. SSE Mains 2024 will be conducted from October 21 to 26. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.
Application Fee
The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to all other categories.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for SSE Mains 2023
- Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab
- Click on the SSE Mains 2023 application link
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for SSE Main 2023 exam.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.