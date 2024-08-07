The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) or MP Vyapam has declared the results of the Pre-Agriculture Test 2024 (PAT 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exams were conducted on June 8 and 9. The board released admit cards for a total of 17304 candidates, of which 13849 appeared for the exam.

Steps to download MP PAT result 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PAT 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

