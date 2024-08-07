The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card for the Assistant Horticulture Officer posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The skill test is scheduled to be conducted on August 11 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 2830 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 AHO vacancies.

Steps to download AHO admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AHO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AHO admit card 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the admit card for the Mining Officer recruitment exam under Advt No 11 of 2023-24. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 11, 2024, in two sessions — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and Paper II from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM. A total of 777 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Mining Officers vacancies.