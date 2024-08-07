The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card for the MVI/ARTO/AWE skill test under Advt. No. 15 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 10 from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM. The exam will be held at Suddhananda Engineering and Research Centre Nachhipur Bhatapatna, Cuttack—752115. A total of 104 candidates have been shortlisted for the exam.

Steps to download AHO admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MVI and other posts’ admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MVI and other posts admit card 2024.