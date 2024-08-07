UP Police Workshop Staff, Assistant Operator result 2024 released; DV/ PST in September
Candidates can download their results from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results of various posts including Workshop Staff and Assistant Operator. Candidates can download their results from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
A total of 4586 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV/ PST round. The detailed schedule will be released in due course of time.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1494 posts, of which 120 vacancies are for the post of Workshop Staff, and 1374 for Assistant Operator post.
Steps to download UP Police result 2024
Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Workshop Staff/ Assistant Operator result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Workshop Staff result 2024.
Direct link to Assistant Operator result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.