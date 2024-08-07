Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results of various posts including Workshop Staff and Assistant Operator. Candidates can download their results from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

A total of 4586 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV/ PST round. The detailed schedule will be released in due course of time.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1494 posts, of which 120 vacancies are for the post of Workshop Staff, and 1374 for Assistant Operator post.

Steps to download UP Police result 2024

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Workshop Staff/ Assistant Operator result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Workshop Staff result 2024.

Direct link to Assistant Operator result 2024.