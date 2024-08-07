The Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Forest Range Officer under Advt.No .-04/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jpsc.gov.in till August 10 upto 5.00 PM.

The Preliminary exam is likely to be conducted on August 18 (10.00 AM to 12.00 noon). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 170 FRO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Animal Husbandary and Veterinary Science, Forestry, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Zoology, Environmental Science or Honours in related subjects or Engineering degree in Civil, Mechanical, Chemical from any recognized university.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for JPSC FRO recruitment

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Application’ tab Once live, click on the application link for Forest Range Officer posts Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

