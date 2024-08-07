The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the results of the Radiographer recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.osssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 414 vacancies of Radiographer, of which 378 vacancies are for open and reserved categories while 36 vacancies are for special category candidates.

Steps to download Radiographer 2023 result

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Radiographer 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Radiographer 2023 result.