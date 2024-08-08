The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (Mains) 2023 under Advt. No. 4004. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Main exam will be conducted on August 12 in one sitting at Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack. The exam will be held for a duration of one hour. A total of 2763 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 495 vacancies. The CGL Prelims exam 2023 was conducted on June 23.

Steps to download CGL Main admit card 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE 2023 Main admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGL Main admit card 2023.