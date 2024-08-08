SBI recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 1040 RM, Investment Officer and other posts today
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Relationship Manager, VP Wealth, Investment Officer, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1040 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The application fees and intimation charges for General/EWS/OBC category candidates are Rs 750. No fees/ intimation charges applicable to SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.
Steps to apply for RM, VP Wealth and other posts
Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers
On the homepage, click on the “ENGAGEMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR SBI WEALTH MANAGEMENT under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/09”
Now click on the apply link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for RM, Investment Officer and other posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.