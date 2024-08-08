Bihar Staff Selection Commission ( BSSC ) has released the score card of the Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer exam under Advt. No. 01/2023 for a total of 1153 candidates. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in . Earlier, the Commission had released the results of the Stenographer posts.

The document verification will be held on June 25 and 26 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Instructor Stenographer and 225 for Stenographer posts.

Steps to download Stenographer score card 2024

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer score card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

