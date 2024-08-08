Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer under Advt. No. 06/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from August 14 to September 18 up to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on September 18, 2024.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Bio Technology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or BUMS/ BSMS/ MBBS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BDS from a recognised university.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 350, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC, ST, BPL card holders, PwD category candidates.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination, and interview/personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.