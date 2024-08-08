The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has announced the results of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2024 today, August 8. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on June 27 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM and 5.00 PM.

The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download MPESB ADDET result 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADDET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ADDET result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.