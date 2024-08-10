The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) will today, August 10, close the online application window for the Jharkhand Intermediate Level (Computer Knowledge and Hindi Typing) Combined Competitive Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in .

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 18 to 20, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 863 vacancies for Lower division Clerks, Clerk-cum-Office Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Stenographer and more posts in various departments under the Government of Jharkhand.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 18 years and 35 years, as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified Intermediate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board/ Institute. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official information brochure.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 50

Steps to apply for JSSC JIS(CKHT)CCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link for JSSC JIS(CKHT)CEE- 2023 Register yourself on the portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JISCKHT CEE 2023.