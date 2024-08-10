The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced the results of the National Common Entrance Test 2024 ( NCET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in .

The NCET exam 2024 was conducted on July 10. A total of 40233 candidates registered for the exam, of which 21564 appeared.

“These Final Answer Keys have been used for preparing the Result/ NTA Scores for the NCET – 2024. The Results/NTA Scores for the NCET – 2024 are being declared today. The candidates may download their Score Card by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The NCET 2024 is conducted for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2024-25. It covers a total of 66 subjects comprising of 38 languages, 26 Domain subjects, one General Test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate is required to take a total of 7 subjects, including 2 languages, 3 domain subjects, 1 General Test, and 1 Teaching Aptitude Test.

Steps to download NCET result 2024

Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NCET 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference