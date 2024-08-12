The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam city intimation slip of the UGC NET June 2024. Once out, eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in 83 subjects in CBT, mode between 21st August 2024 to 04th September 2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET June exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Earlier , the UGC NET June 2024 was held cancelled after inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised. UGC NET June 2024 exam was conducted on June 18 for 83 subjects.