The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ .

The exam was conducted on June 29 for 46,452 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to download AIEEA PG, AICE PhD final answer key

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 final answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

ICAR AIEEA (PG) is conducted for admissions to 30% of seats in Master's degree programmes in AUs and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) is held for admission to 30% of seats [100% seats of Dr. RPCAU Pusa & RLBCAU, Jhansi and ICAR Deemed to be University (DU), viz. ICAR-IVRI, IARI, CIFE and NDRI] will be granted under the ICAR-AU system.