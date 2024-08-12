OPSC PGT exam schedule 2024 released; check details here
Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) written exam schedule under Advt. No. 25 of 2023-24. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 29, and October 6, 2024. The exam will be held in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM, and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.
The PwD category candidates will be given extra 20 minutes per hour in each session (i.e., 09.00 AM to 11.40 AM for 1st session, 12.00 noon to 2.40 PM for 2nd session and 3.30 PM to 6.10 PM for 3rd session).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1375 posts out of which 53 posts are reserved for Persons with Disability (whose permanent disability is 40% and more), 41 posts are reserved for Ex-Servicemen and 14 posts are reserved for Sports persons.
Steps to download PGT exam schedule 2024
Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PGT 2024 exam schedule link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written examination which will be of objective (MCQ) pattern in nature consisting of three papers, a Personality Test, and an Interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.