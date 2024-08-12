Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has postponed the registration deadline for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest, Advt.No .-03/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jpsc.gov.in till August 30, 2024.

The Preliminary exam is likely to be conducted on September 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 Assistant Conservator of Forest posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Animal Husbandary and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Forestry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Zoology, Environmental Science or Honours in related subjects or Engineering degree in Civil, Mechanical, Chemical from any recognized university.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for JPSC ACF recruitment 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Application’ tab Once live, click on the application link for Assistant Conservator of Forest posts Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JPSC ACF recruitment 2024.