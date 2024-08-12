The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Engineering Services (Mains) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can fill up the DAF on the official website upsc.gov.in till August 21, 2024.

The ESE Mains results were announced on July 30. The exam was conducted on June 23, 2024.

“The result of the Engineering Services (Mains) Examination, 2024 held on 23.06.2024, was declared on 30.07.2024. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all the Mains Qualified candidates have to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for attending Personality Test of Engineering Services Examination (ESE), 2024, which is made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) during the period from 12.08.2024 to 21.08.2024 till 6:00 P.M,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.

Steps to fill up ESE Mains DAF 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘DAF for Various exams of UPSC’ and click on the DAF link for ESE Mains 2024 Login using your registration details Fill out the DAF form, upload documents, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill up ESE Mains DAF 2024.