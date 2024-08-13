Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary Male/ Female), Constable (Animal Transport Male/ Female), and Constable (Kennelman for male only). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website itbpolice.nic.in or recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till September 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 vacancies, of which 9 vacancies are for the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary Male/ Female), 115 for Constable (Animal Transport Male/ Female), 4 for Constable (Kennelman for male only.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification:

Application Fee

The male applicants from a general/ UR, OBC, and EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas the applicants from SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ Female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for Constable/ Head Constable posts 2024

Visit the official website itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference