The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the Common Entrance Test for PG Courses in Presidency University-2024 or PUMDET 2024 today, August 13. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet .

The WBJEE PUMDET exam was conducted on July 7 for admissions to Post Graduate Courses (M.A./M. Sc) in the Presidency University for the academic session of 2024-25.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PUMDET result 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet On the homepage, click on the “Rank Card for PUMDET 2024” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PUMDET result 2024.