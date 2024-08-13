The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Computer Operator in Assam Public Service Commission under Advt. No. 07/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in from August 30 onwards.

The Screening Test (OMR-based) will be conducted on September 8 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.

“No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The list of candidates shall be uploaded on 28-08-2024 and e-Admission Certificate on 30-08-2024 in the Commission's official website (www.apsc.nic.in). The candidates shall have to download their own e-Admission Certificate from the aforesaid website,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Computer Operator admit card 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on Computer Operator admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference