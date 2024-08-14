The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam schedule of the UGC NET June 2024 . As per the notification, the exam scheduled for August 26 will now be conducted on August 27, 2024. The rest of the schedule will remain the same.

“On account of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 26th August 2024, National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the Examination of 26th August 2024,” reads the notification. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the UGC NET June 2024 exam city intimation slip of exams scheduled for August 21, 22, and 23, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

Steps to download UGC NET June exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET June exam city slip 2024.